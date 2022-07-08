Did TikTok's viral suit-wearing trend help "Minions: The Rise of Gru" box office? (Universal, TikTok

That #Gentleminions Meme Helped Double the Gen Z Audience for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

by , and | July 8, 2022 @ 11:02 AM

Goosed by a TikTok trend, data shows that teen moviegers drove the animated sequel’s record-breaking $125 million opening

That #Gentleminions TikTok meme featuring suit-wearing teens arriving en masse to movie theaters gave a big boost to Universal’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” helping to lift the animated sequel to a record-breaking $125 million in ticket sales over the four-day July 4th weekend.

The share of audience members aged 13 to 17 ballooned to 30% for the film, according to Universal’s demographic data that was shared with TheWrap. That’s more than double the percentage of teen audiences for past films in the Illumination animated franchise. According to the studio, 2015’s “Minions” had 11% teen turnout on its $115 million opening weekend, while “Despicable Me 3” drew 13% of its audience from teens two years later (on its way to a $72.4 million debut).

Drew Taylor

Harper Lambert

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

