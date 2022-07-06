thor-4-love-and-thunder.-chris-hemsworth-natalie-portman

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Expected to Lift Box Office to New Heights With $170 Million-Plus Opening

by | July 6, 2022 @ 3:56 PM

Taika Waititi’s Marvel film is expected to top last weekend’s $125 million launch of ”Minions 2“

With the July box office already running hot thanks to the $125 million three-day opening for Universal’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Marvel Studios is set to kick it into even higher gear this weekend with “Thor: Love and Thunder” projections currently aiming at $150-$170 million.

Disney’s rival distributors, though, tell TheWrap they expect this blockbuster to open to even higher ticket sales, possibly around the $187 million launch of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” this past May.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

