‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Surpasses ‘Titanic’ as Paramount’s Top-Grossing Domestic Release Ever

“Top Gun: Maverick” has just sped past box office juggernaut “Titanic” to become Paramount Pictures’ highest grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time.

Having earned over $601.919M at the U.S. box office to-date, Tom Cruise’s sequel inched past “Titanic,” which in 1997 ultimately grossed $600.7 million. And it brings “Maverick’s” global total to $1.19 billion, with room to grow yet.

However, it’s worth noting that “Titanic” has since 1997 been re-released and its actual domestic total sits at $659.3 million, still placing it at #7 on the all-time domestic charts. What’s more, James Cameron’s film has made a whopping $2.2 billion globally as the #3 biggest movie ever, and even “Top Gun” is never going to catch that lofty total, without even taking into account inflation from 25 years earlier.

But it’s an impressive landmark all the same for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which has been consistent at the box office week after week long into its theatrical run and could continue to draw crowds throughout the summer. This is after the film sat on a shelf for over two years because of the pandemic, delaying its theatrical release until the time was right. Domestically, it’s even likely to inch into the top 10 releases of all time, hoping to pass both “Incredibles 2” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” on the way up.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic ‘Titanic,‘ which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original ‘Top Gun’ fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Even beyond “Top Gun,” Paramount is having an impressive year at the box office, with nearly $1.04B in cumulative gross and over 24% of the market share—the studio’s best year since 2014. That’s thanks to other early year hits like “Scream,” “The Lost City” and “Jackass Forever.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, with a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, and based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr. The film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm along with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.