‘Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Is Armed and Ready to Shoot or Stab You in Official Trailer (Video)

The only thing you need to know about the first trailer for “Halloween Ends” is that it begins with typical slasher movie steez as the camera follows series bad guy Michael Myers as he breaks into a house clearly planning to do more murders — until he opens a bedroom door where O.G. final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is waiting for him, revolver in hand and ready to blast on him.

Really, that’s it. If you’re not already sold, call the coroner because you’re probably dead. But of course the whole trailer is great, and it ends with a truly spectacular stabbing, and you can watch it above right now.

Billed as the terrifying conclusion to the horror franchise (we hope that isn’t true, though), the film promises “a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before” as Laurie and Michael fight to the death.

Sorry, we have to stop and just reiterate the extremely Hell Yes of all that. ANYWAY.

Per the official logline, “Four years after the events of ‘Halloween Kills,’ Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Guys, again. Hell Yes.

Curtis returns — sadly for the last time — as Laurie Strode and along with Matichak and Campbell is joined by returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

From Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse, David Gordon Green directs from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. “Halloween Ends” is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra and Christopher H. Warner.