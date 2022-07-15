It’s time for your weekly roundup of new trailers released this week, and there’s no lack of previews for upcoming films and shows to dig through.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 dropped its first trailer ahead of the the Hulu drama’s Sept. 14 premiere, while star-studded casts have audiences looking forward to the remaining summer movies heading our way, including Molly Shannon, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Fred Armisen in the indie “Spin Me Round.”

TV audiences will finally reunite with Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head in the Paramount+ comeback, and a couple of SXSW-selected films will be coming to both theaters and streaming services.

Let’s get into the biggest new trailers of the week.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Prime’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will premiere Sept. 2, and ahead of the show’s Comic-Con panel next week, a brand new trailer has dropped. The eight-episode first season will take “Lord of the Rings” fans “back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.” The highly anticipated series stars Maxim Baldry, Lloyd Owen, Trystan Gravelle, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Leon Wadham, Ema Horvath, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Orphan: First Kill

More than a decade since “Orphan” first premiered, the prequel film “Orphan: First Kill” will come to select theaters and on Paramount+ on Aug. 19. Isabelle Fuhrman reprises her role as Esther, the 33-year-old killer posing as a child, chronicling her first impersonation and killing spree. Fuhrman, Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland star.

Beavis and Butt-Head

On Aug. 4 “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” will return to TV after a 10-year hiatus. “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head“ series follows the June premiere of the Paramount+ original film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” Judge voices both Beavis and Butt-Head, is also an executive producer alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbios.

The Patient

Steve Carrell’s latest drama series “The Patient” will premiere Aug. 30 on FX and Hulu. Carrell portrays therapist lan Strauss as he works with his new patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), a self proclaimed serial killer. The 10-episode limited series will chronicle Ian as he works with Sam, and eventually becomes a target. The thriller series stars Linda Emond, David Alan Grier, Laura Niemi and Andrew Leeds, and was produced by “The Americans” creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg.

I Love My Dad

Patton Oswalt stars in the upcoming comedy “I Love My Dad” alongside director-writer James Morosini. “I Love My Dad” follows a father, Chuck (Oswalt), as he tries to connect with his son, Franklin (Morosini) by creating a fake online romantic relationship for his son and inadvertently and unknowingly “catfishing” him. The South by Southwest Grand Jury Prize Winner will first premiere in theaters Aug. 5.

American Gigolo

Jon Bernthal stars in Showtime’s reimagined series “American Gigolo” which is based on Richard Gere’s hit 1980 film of the same name. The eight episodes will follow Julian Kaye (Bernthal) as he navigates life after he attempts to learn the truth after his wrongful 15-year prison sentence. The film’s original producer Jerry Bruckheimer will executive produce alongside “The Offer” showrunner Nikki Toscano. “American Gigolo” will premiere on Friday, Sept. 9 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before the Showtime linear premiere on Sunday, September 11.

She Said

Following the epic expose of Harvey Weinstein and his crimes, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan portray the two New York Times journalists who broke the story, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, in director Maria Schrader’s “She Said.” In the 2019 book “She Said,” Twohey and Kantor chronicled their journey in both unveiling Weinstein’s sexual assault allegations as well as propelling the #MeToo movement. Alongside Mulligan and Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro all star in the Nov. 18 release.

Uncoupled

In Darren Star (“Sex and the City”) and Jeffrey Richman’s (“Modern Family”) latest project, “Uncoupled,” Neil Patrick Harris becomes the leading man. Harris’ character Michael navigates a new phase of life after his longtime partner abruptly calls a quits to their relationship. Andre de Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau and Peter Porte are there to support Harris’ character as he re-enters the dating scene. The upcoming Netflix comedy series premieres on July 29.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

Hulu’s Emmy-winning show “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns for Season 5 on Sept. 14 on Hulu. The first teaser features star Elizabeth Moss’ June preparing for what will come after she killed Commander Waterford in Season 4. Moss stars alongside Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger in the hit show.

American Horror Stories

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s successful spin-off anthology series “American Horror Stories” comes back for its sophomore season July 21. Airing on Hulu, “American Horror Stories” focuses on a new story each episode, unlike it predecessor, “American Horror Story” which focuses on one story per season. The cast of Season 1 included Billie Lourde, Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo, and John Carroll Lynch, and while the Season 2 cast hasn’t been confirmed, Alicia Silverstone, Max Greenfield, Dominique Jackson, Bella Thorne, Denis O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Cody Fern and Judith Light were all featured in the Season 2 trailer.

Spin Me Round

“Spin Me Round” stars Alison Brie as Amber, the young chain restaurant manager who won an expensed trip to the restaurant’s Florence institute. In hopes of channeling an Italian romantic adventure, Amber meets a couple of characters (Aubrey Plaza and Alessandro Nivola) who turn her Italian vacation into a series of chaotic events. Brie stars in director Jeff Baena’s latest project alongside Fred Armisen, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker, Debby Ryan, Lil Rey Howery and Molly Shannon. “Spin Me Round” will premiere in both theaters and on AMC+ on Aug. 19.