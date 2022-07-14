The sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and The New York Times journalists who helped secure his 23-year prison sentence are the subject of Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated “She Said,” due in theaters Nov. 18.

Starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Pulitzer winners Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor and based on Twohey and Kantor’s 2019 book of the same name, the film comes from Emmy-wininng director Maria Schrader (Netflix’s “Unorthodox”) and screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz (“Disobedience,” “Small Axe”).

The official “She Said” synopsis from Universal Pictures reads: “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.”

Additionally starring in the feature’s impressive ensemble are Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro.

Watch the trailer above.