Harvey Weinstein’s LA Trial Set to Begin in October

Convicted serial sex offender Harvey Weinstein’s second rape trial, where he is facing 11 sexual assault charges involving five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, is set to begin on Oct. 10, acording to Los Angeles D.A. Media Relations.

After jury selection, the trial is expected to last up to eight weeks, according to CBS news.

Weinstein was extradited last year from New York to Los Angeles. Weinstein’s lawyers had fought efforts to bring him to California and his extradition had been delayed repeatedly, due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and also because of claims that the L.A. County district attorney’s office had an issue with his extradition paperwork. That issue has since been resolved.

Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in prison if convicted in this new trial. The charges, which include rape and sexual battery, stem from five incidents that took place between 2004 and 2013.

Harvey Weinstein was incarcerated at the Wende Correctional Facility after being found guilty of rape and a criminal sexual act in February 2020. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in New York state prison.

Los Angeles D.A. Jackie Lacey filed multiple counts of sexual assault against the Miramax co-founder shortly before jury selection for his New York trial began, and prosecutors in October added an additional six charges involving two additional alleged victims.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.