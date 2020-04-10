The Los Angeles district attorney added a new sexual assault charge against Harvey Weinstein on Friday.

In January, Weinstein was charged in L.A. with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint; the charges were based on the accounts of two women who alleged that Weinstein sexually assaulted them in 2013. The new count announced on Friday — another count of sexual battery by restraint — is based on an accusation that Weinstein sexually assaulted a third woman in 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel.

The new victim was first interviewed by the D.A.’s office in Oct. 2019 as a potential corroborating witness, but last month, she had provided detectives with information “confirming that the assault took place within the 10-year-statute of limitation,” according to the announcement.

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein Taken Out of Medical Isolation, Relocated to Prison's Medical Ward for Observation

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

Last month, the D.A.’s office requested temporary custody of Weinstein a day after reports that the convicted rapist — who is currently carrying out a 23-year prison sentence in New York — had tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is not immediately clear when Weinstein will be transferred or when his criminal case in L.A. will begin, particularly given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Weinstein, who has denied accusations of nonconsensual sex, faces up to 29 years in prison in this L.A. case.