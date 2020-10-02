Harvey Weinstein Hit With 6 New Sexual Assault Charges by LA Prosecutor

Harvey Weinstein has been hit with six new sexual assault charges in his Los Angeles criminal case, the L.A. District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

The new charges include three felony counts of forcible rape and three felony counts of forcible oral copulation, making for a total of four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. If convicted, Weinstein faces up to 140 years to life in prison.

The six new charges stem from accusations that Weinstein raped a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and 2005 and raped another woman, twice, in November 2009 and November 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Weinstein was first charged in L.A. with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint based on the accounts of two women who alleged that Weinstein sexually assaulted them in 2013.

In April, the criminal complaint was updated to include another count of sexual battery by restraint based on an accusation that Weinstein sexually assaulted a third woman in 2010 at a Beverly Hills hotel.

More to come…