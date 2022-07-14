Ahead of the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — and this show looks huge.

“There was a time when the world was so young,” the narration over the new trailer begins, alluding to the fact that this series takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” The narration continues as a familiar theme from Howard Shore’s score from the “LOTR” films plays: “There had not yet been a sunrise, but even then there was light.”

But then we see snippets of some jaw-dropping battles, until we hit upon Galadriel – played in Peter Jackson’s acclaimed film trilogy by Cate Blanchett and played in this new series by Morfydd Clark – who has clearly been worn by battle. “You have fought long enough, Galadriel,” Elrond (played by Robert Aramayo) tells her. “Put up your sword.”

But Galadriel isn’t so sure that her work is done. “The enemy is still out there,” she presses. “The question now is where.” Serious Tolkien fans may know that during the Second Age — when this series takes place — Sauron first rose to power. “The Rings of Power” will chronicle Sauron’s first rise, as well as the original forging of the rings.

But expanding the world of “The Lord of the Rings” is the name of the game here. The new trailer also showcases the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór, showing off the truly eye-popping amount of money that Prime Video put into this series – and the fact that so much of it ended up on the screen.

We also get a look at some characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Númenóreans also recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

Described as an epic drama, the official synopsis promises that the show will take viewers “back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Get a look for yourself in the video above.

Planned as a multi-season series, the eight-episode first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is due to release exclusively on Prime Video in weekly format starting on Sept. 2 of this year, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay serve as showrunners, while the series was directed by executive producers J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström and co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip.

The cast for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.