Jon Bernthal Smolders in New Trailer for Showtime’s ‘American Gigolo’ (Video)

Showtime has released the official trailer for its upcoming drama series “American Gigolo,” starring Jon Bernthal (“We Own This City”) as Julian Kaye.

The eight-episode present-day reimagining of the 1980 film follows Kaye after his wrongful conviction release (after spending 15 years in prison) as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While our protagonist struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.

“They’re still out there. It’s not over,” Bernthal’s Julian says in the trailer.

Additional casting includes Lizzie Brocheré as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady as Julian’s best friend and mentor Lorenzo.

“The Offer” boss Nikki Toscano serves as series showrunner and executive producer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original film, will executive produce along with Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed and Russell Rotherberg.

The series hails from Paramount Television Studios and will premiere on Friday, September 9 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before its linear premiere on Showtime Sunday, September 11.