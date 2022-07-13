Neil Patrick Harris is a 40-something New York real estate agent re-entering the gay dating scene after the demise of a 17-year relationship in the trailer for his new Netflix comedy series “Uncoupled.”

In the show, from co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Harris plays Michael, a man who decides to try and move on and move forward after a painful split with Colin (Tuc Watkins). Across the show’s eight episodes, he’ll be putting himself back out there with the encouragement of his best friends.

Andre de Shields, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau and Peter Porte are all a part of the series in guest star roles, Netflix revealed on Wednesday morning.

The series also stars Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

“Uncoupled” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions and Jax Media.

All episodes of “Uncoupled” drop July 29 on Netflix.