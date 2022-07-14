“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” — a continuation of the cartoon franchise and the show’s first original episodes in more than 10 years — will premiere on Paramount+ beginning Aug. 4.

From creator Mike Judge and MTV Entertainment Studios (who was behind the original series), the fan-favorite characters are back and stupider than ever. The adult animated series picks up following the streamer’s original film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe,” released in late June.

The show’s trailer depicts the iconic characters in their signature AC/DC and Metallica T-shirts getting into a wide variety of foolhardy shenanigans, like angering a beehive and ruining a Mummy exhibit.

Judge — who voices both characters and serves as writer, producer and director — originated Beavis and Butt-Head in his 1992 short film “Frog Baseball,” which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” The network then commissioned a full series centering on the characters, and “Beavis and Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997. In 2011, the show was revived for an eighth season that aired on MTV. During its initial run, “Beavis and Butt-Head” received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical commentary on U.S. society. In 1996, its popularity led to the film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.”

Paramount+ also announced that Judge will join its lineup at San Diego Comic-Con this year during a one-on-one panel conversation (held July 21 at 4:45 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20) that will showcase an exclusive first look at the new show.

“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, as well as Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio.

Watch the trailer below: