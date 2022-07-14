Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie and Tyler, the Creator are just some of the big names in music that are set to appear in the new Hulu docuseries “RapCaviar Presents,” a joint venture from Spotify and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Taking its name after RapCaviar — the incredibly popular hip-hop playlist on Spotify that boasts over 14 million listeners — the show is billed as a “compelling” docuseries that explores “today’s most provocative issues through stories of the hip hop visionaries currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture.”

Karam Gill (Showtime’s “Supervillian: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine”) will serve as executive producer and creative director. Showrunner Steve Rivo is also an EP, alongside Carl Chery and Liz Gateley (who are overseeing creative for Spotify) and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for IPC. Co-executive producers are Av Accius and Marcus A. Clarke. Episodic directors include Gill, Keith McQuirter, Peter J. Scalettar, Farah X and Mandon Lovett.

While a release date has yet to be announced, the eight-episode series is set to premiere on Hulu later this year.

One of Spotify’s top playlists, RapCaviar boasts artists including Drake, 21 Savage, Quavo, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, YG, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Usher, City Girls, Eminem and more. The music streaming platform’s flagship playlist was created back in 2015 and has since featured more than 13,000 artists. In June, the streamer announced its third annual All-RapCaviar team, modeled off of fantasy basketball pairings.