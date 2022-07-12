The 2022 Emmy nominations are music to Zendaya’s ears: The “Euphoria” superstar is set to compete against herself at the ceremony, having garnered two Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nominations for her work on the glossy HBO series.

She is also the youngest ever producing nominee at 25, as “Euphoria” — on which she serves as executive producer alongside Drake and creator Sam Levinson — garnered a first Outstanding Drama Series nomination. The “Dune” star will also look to win her second Lead Actress Emmy after her historic win in 2020 (the youngest at 24 and second-ever Black woman to win the category after Viola Davis), having been nominated once again in the category.

Zendaya, who began her career in music, is nominated for (the much memed-about) “Elliot’s Song” from Season 2’s last episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” composed by Labrinth with lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya and “I’m Tired” from the mid-season episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” which features music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Zendaya and Levinson.

“Euphoria” will be back for a third season. Zendaya is currently in production for “Dune: Part Two” and is set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.”