At long last, Sauron is here.

Prime Video dropped a brand new trailer for their upcoming (and wildly expensive) new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Friday during the show’s Comic-Con panel in Hall H, and yes, this show will be tackling the original rise of Sauron.

The prequel series takes place during the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien’s expansive “Lord of the Rings” saga, thousands of years before the story of the “Fellowship of the Ring.” In that regard, it also charts the first time that Sauron rose to power.

We knew this, and yet previous trailers shied away from showing or even explicitly mentioning Sauron. That ends today. This new trailer pits him as the biggest, baddest boogeyman haunting Middle-Earth, and even shows the forging of his iconic sword. It’s the most explicit reference to Peter Jackson’s iconic film trilogy yet, and should prove to be a significant draw for those who may have been on the fence about the new series.

At Comic-Con, Prime Video also confirmed composer Bear McCreary (“The Walking Dead,” “Outlander”) will be composing the score with a main theme written by Oscar-winner Howard Shore, whose music for Jackson’s films is legendary.

Check out the new “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” trailer in the video above.

Planned as a multi-season series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is due for release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in a weekly format starting on Sept. 2 of this year, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world in multiple languages. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners, while the series was directed by executive producers J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström and co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip.

Described as an epic drama, the official synopsis promises that the show will take viewers “back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-Earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capitol of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The cast for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.