‘Vampire Academy': Lissa and Rose Dance Alongside Trouble in First Teaser Trailer (Video)

A brand new vampire crew from showrunner Julie Plec is on display in the teaser trailer for Peacock’s supernatural YA drama “Vampire Academy,” which premiered at Comic-Con on Thursday.

In the newly-released clip, Lissa (Daniela Nieves) is currently preparing to take over as the head of the Dragomir family, and in turn, take the throne of the entire kingdom.

She may be absolutely terrified, but she’s also determined to keep her dominion from falling into political chaos. Fortunately, she has the help of her best friend Rose (Sisi Stringer) — a guardian, trained to protect, and willing to do whatever it takes to keep her best friend safe. Even if whatever it takes is “dancing alongside” of trouble.

Peacock also dropped several new images from the series — and show art — during the panel.

“Vampire Academy” (Peacock)

Based on the beloved books by Richelle Mead, “Vampire Academy” centers on the friendship of Lissa Dragomir and Rose Hathaway, as it “transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society,” per the streamer.

Starring alongside Nieves and Stringer are Kieron Moore (“Sex Education”), Andre Dae Kim (“Locke & Key”), J. August Richards (“Agents of Shield”), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (“Lucky Man”), Mia Mckenna-Bruce (“Persuasion”), Rhian Blundell (“Nobody Girl”), Jonetta Kaiser (“Tales”) and Andrew Liner (“Grown-ish”).

“Vampire Diaries” alums Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre serve as the showrunners, writers and executive producers for the series.

Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn are the executive producers.

The series from Universal Television and will premiere on the streamer on September 15.

