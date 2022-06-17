‘The Vampire Diaries’ Universe Will Expand, Julie Plec Says

Don’t turn off your humanity just yet: Despite the cancellation of “Legacies” — the YA spin-off series to “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” — co-creator Julie Plec said there’s “more to do” within the franchise universe.

“We had a plan to keep the franchise on the air until the next installment, which exists in our brains, but not on the page yet,” Plec told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

“Legacies” was just one of myriad shows canceled by The CW last month as the network cleaned house. Launched in 2018, the series followed a new generation of supernaturals at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, run and attended by familiar faces like Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) and tribrid Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). The fourth and final season concluded its run last night and treated fans to a much-anticipated return from Hope’s father, the original vampire patriarch Klaus (Joseph Morgan), and Candice King’s Caroline.

“There will be another one,” Plec said. “We’re a little sad, we’re going to take a beat, but yeah, there’s more ideas. There’s more to do.”

The show’s cancellation marked the end (at least, for now) of the larger “TVD” universe, which began all the way back in 2009. The Nina Dobrev-starring series ran for eight seasons and spawned a spin-off centered on the family that started it all: “The Originals,” which ran for five installments. Plec, who co-created the first series with Kevin Williamson and executive produced all three, said the cancellation was a bitter pill to swallow.

“What I felt in the moment was concern for the hundreds and hundreds of people who’d just lost their jobs across three of my shows,” she said. “We did 331 episodes of television and a lot of people that worked on Season 1 of ‘Vampire Diaries’ worked on Season 4 of ‘Legacies.’ There was such a beautiful family that we were able to build in Atlanta across these three shows. To think that that’s just gone now is sad.”

Hopefully, though, not for long!