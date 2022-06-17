As the halfway mark of 2022 slowly approaches, summer TV is starting to roll out
Streamers, networks and premium channels have pushed out more TV shows than we’ve ever seen, enticing audiences to stay in during the hot summer months. Everything from comedies to dramas are scheduled to debut on the small screen over the next couple of months.
Below, we’ve rounded up a calendar of notable season or series premieres for the summer of 2022. These range from YA comedies (“Never Have I Ever”) to revived animated shows (“Tuca and Bertie”) to series finales (“Better Call Saul”) to new MCU shows (“I Am Groot”), and this calendar will be updated frequently throughout the summer to reflect the most current information.
We have also provided a comprehensive list of 2022 film release dates as well.
Check out our list of Summer 2022 TV shows below.
June
June 17
- The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime)
June 20
- Mind Over Murder (HBO)
June 22
- The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
June 23
- The Bear (FX/Hulu)
- Gordita Chronicles (Netflix)
June 24
- Loot (AppleTV+)
June 26
- The Chi (Showtime)
- Westworld (HBO)
June 28
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
July
July 1
- Stranger Things 4 Part 2 (Netflix)
- The Terminal List (Amazon Prime)
July 8
- Black Bird (AppleTV+)
- Boo, Bitch (Netflix)
July 10
- Tuca and Bertie (Adult Swim/ HBO Max)
July 11
- Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 (AMC)
July 12
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX/Hulu)
July 13
- Everything’s Trash (Freeform)
- Solar Opposites (Hulu)
July 19
- Love Island (Peacock)
July 20
- Grown-ish (Freeform)
July 21
- American Horror Stories (FX/Hulu)
- Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)
July 22
- Trying (AppleTV+)
July 27
July 28
- House Party (HBO Max)
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)
July 29
- Paper Girls (Amazon Prime)
- Surface (AppleTV+)
- Uncoupled (Netflix)
July 31
- City on a Hill (Showtime)
August
August 3
- Reservation Dogs Season 2 (Hulu)
August 10
- I Am Groot (Disney+)
- Locke & Key Season 3 (Netflix)
August 12
- Five Days at Memorial (AppleTV+)
- A League of Their Own (Amazon Prime)
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
- This Fool (Hulu)
August 14
August 17
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)
August 18
- The Undeclared War (Peacock)
August 19
- Bad Sister (AppleTV+)
August 21
- House of Dragon (HBO)
August 24
- Mo (Netflix)
- Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu)
August 25
- Little Demon (FX/Hulu)
- Mike (Hulu)
August 30
- The Patient (Hulu)