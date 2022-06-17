We've Got Hollywood Covered
2022 Summer TV Premiere Dates: A Schedule of Shows Premiering Soon

From ”Westworld“ to ”Never Have I Ever“ and many more

| June 17, 2022 @ 11:09 AM

As the halfway mark of 2022 slowly approaches, summer TV is starting to roll out

Streamers, networks and premium channels have pushed out more TV shows than we’ve ever seen, enticing audiences to stay in during the hot summer months. Everything from comedies to dramas are scheduled to debut on the small screen over the next couple of months.

Below, we’ve rounded up a calendar of notable season or series premieres for the summer of 2022. These range from YA comedies (“Never Have I Ever”) to revived animated shows (“Tuca and Bertie”) to series finales (“Better Call Saul”) to new MCU shows (“I Am Groot”), and this calendar will be updated frequently throughout the summer to reflect the most current information.

We have also provided a comprehensive list of 2022 film release dates as well.

Check out our list of Summer 2022 TV shows below.

June

June 17

June 20

  • Mind Over Murder (HBO)

June 22

June 23

  • The Bear (FX/Hulu)
  • Gordita Chronicles (Netflix)

June 24

June 26

June 28

July

July 1

July 8

July 10

July 11

July 12

July 13

July 19

July 20

July 21

July 22

  • Trying (AppleTV+)

July 27

July 28

July 29

July 31

  • City on a Hill (Showtime)

August

August 3

August 10

  • I Am Groot (Disney+)
  • Locke & Key Season 3 (Netflix)

August 12

August 14

August 17

August 18

  • The Undeclared War (Peacock)

August 19

  • Bad Sister (AppleTV+)

August 21

August 24

  • Mo (Netflix)
  • Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu)

August 25

  • Little Demon (FX/Hulu)
  • Mike (Hulu)

August 30

  • The Patient (Hulu)

