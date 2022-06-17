As the halfway mark of 2022 slowly approaches, summer TV is starting to roll out

Streamers, networks and premium channels have pushed out more TV shows than we’ve ever seen, enticing audiences to stay in during the hot summer months. Everything from comedies to dramas are scheduled to debut on the small screen over the next couple of months.

Below, we’ve rounded up a calendar of notable season or series premieres for the summer of 2022. These range from YA comedies (“Never Have I Ever”) to revived animated shows (“Tuca and Bertie”) to series finales (“Better Call Saul”) to new MCU shows (“I Am Groot”), and this calendar will be updated frequently throughout the summer to reflect the most current information.

We have also provided a comprehensive list of 2022 film release dates as well.

Check out our list of Summer 2022 TV shows below.

June

June 17

June 20

Mind Over Murder (HBO)

June 22

June 23

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Gordita Chronicles (Netflix)

June 24

June 26

The Chi (Showtime)

Westworld (HBO)

June 28

July

July 1

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime)

July 8

Black Bird (AppleTV+)

Boo, Bitch (Netflix)

July 10

Tuca and Bertie (Adult Swim/ HBO Max)

July 11

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 (AMC)

July 12

July 13

July 19

July 20

July 21

July 22

Trying (AppleTV+)

July 27

July 28

House Party (HBO Max)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

July 29

July 31

City on a Hill (Showtime)

August

August 3

Reservation Dogs Season 2 (Hulu)

August 10

I Am Groot (Disney+)

Locke & Key Season 3 (Netflix)

August 12

August 14

August 17

August 18

The Undeclared War (Peacock)

August 19

Bad Sister (AppleTV+)

August 21

August 24

Mo (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu)

August 25

Little Demon (FX/Hulu)

Mike (Hulu)

August 30