Netflix has released first look images for “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, offering a glimpse at the new timeline (and fight for the future) awaiting the oddball heroes in the new season.

After shutting down a 1963 apocalypse in Season 2, the Hargreeves, aka the Umbrella Academy, return home to the present day for a quick breather and short-lived relief over saving the timeline. But it doesn’t take long to realize they’ve changed the timeline more than they expected, and along with the realization that things are not completely OK, comes the Sparrow Academy: a chilly, clever and fashionable group that clashes with the Umbrellas as soon as they enter the story. An unknown violent force causes damage (possibly thanks to them), bringing the Umbrellas to enlist Dad’s new family to help them correct something they may have caused while trying to fix the Universe’s timeline.

Netflix

Cast members of the Netflix series include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Jordan Claire Robbins.

“The Umbrella Academy” is produced by UCP for Netflix, with showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman, director and Executive Producer Jeff F. King, executive producers Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Jeremy Webb, and co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Steve Wakefield produced the first seven episodes.

The third season is set to drop June 22, 2022 on the streaming service.

See more photos below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix