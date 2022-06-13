A “bad bitch renaissance” is coming to HBO Max.

The teaser trailer for Issa Rae’s upcoming series “Rap Sh!t” debuted on Monday, and it promises a ton of fun as it follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group.

In the teaser, which you can watch above, Shawna and Mia try to make it big in 2022, taking advantage of social media, club promotions and more to launch their career.

“Rap Sh!t” also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. Syreeta Singleton showruns and executive produces.

Rae — who is still coming hot off the success of her last HBO series, “Insecure” — is an executive producer, and she also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale with Singleton.

Other executive producers are Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

“Rap Sh!t” debuts on HBO Max on July 21 with two episodes. The eight-episode season will continue with one episode weekly until Sept. 1.