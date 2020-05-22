“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said creator Lisa Hanawalt, who worked as a producer and production designer on “Bojack Horseman.”
“Tuca & Bertie” is described as a comedy about bird besties who live in the same apartment building: Tuca (Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan, Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming song thrush, and Bertie’sboyfriend, Speckle (Steven Yeun), a jovial, optimistic robin.
The series is created and executive produced by Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong all serving as executive producers. Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company produces and the animation will be done at Shadowmachine.
“Tuca & Bertie” premiered in May 2019 to largely positive reviews. After announcing its cancellation, Hanawalt tweeted how proud she was of what she’d created.
“Tuca & Bertie is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep,” she wrote, adding that she hopes the show will be picked up elsewhere. “Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.”
Here’s to a vibrant new life for “Tuca & Bertie.”
25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after the 2020 Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
When McCartney came out of his shell, we lost our minds.
Fox
Contestant: Kandi Burruss Costume: Night Angel Season: 3
This "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former Xscape member won Season 3 with her angelic voice and devilishly good dance moves, all while keeping her true identity under wraps.
Fox
1 of 26
Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.