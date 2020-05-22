“Tuca & Bertie” is catching a second wind at Adult Swim.

The network gave the Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong-voiced cartoon a season two pickup after Netflix canceled it after one season last July.

The new, 10-episode second season is set to have a domestic release in 2021.

Also Read: 'Selling Sunset' Renewed by Netflix for Season 3 - Here's the Premiere Date (Exclusive)

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said creator Lisa Hanawalt, who worked as a producer and production designer on “Bojack Horseman.”

“Tuca & Bertie” is described as a comedy about bird besties who live in the same apartment building: Tuca (Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan, Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming song thrush, and Bertie’sboyfriend, Speckle (Steven Yeun), a jovial, optimistic robin.

The series is created and executive produced by Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong all serving as executive producers. Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company produces and the animation will be done at Shadowmachine.

Also Read: Not Streaming? Netflix Will Cancel Your Subscription for You

“Tuca & Bertie” premiered in May 2019 to largely positive reviews. After announcing its cancellation, Hanawalt tweeted how proud she was of what she’d created.

“Tuca & Bertie is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep,” she wrote, adding that she hopes the show will be picked up elsewhere. “Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.”

Here’s to a vibrant new life for “Tuca & Bertie.”