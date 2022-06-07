‘A League of Their Own’ Teaser Trailer Is All Batting, Base Stealing and Bad-Ass Women (Video)

Set to the soundtrack of the Stevie Nicks classic “Edge of Seventeen,” Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” teaser trailer is all things baseball: batting, base stealing and absolutely no crying at all.

Prime Video dropped the clip on Tuesday, featuring a look at “The Good Place” alum D’Arcy Carden up at bat and sliding in for a base run alongside stars Abbi Jacobson, Nick Offerman and more.

The series stars Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The series hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with h Field Trip Productions.

It will span eight episodes, all of them dropping on Friday, August 12 on the streaming service.

It’s described as evoking “the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

Will Graham and Jacobson are co-creators and executive producers.

Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo andDesta Tedros Reff are also EPs. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also is an EP. The series is based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. It is based on a story by Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele.