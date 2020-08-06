Amazon Orders ‘League of Their Own’ Series From Abbi Jacobson

Amazon has ordered a TV adaptation of “A League of Their Own” that will star Abbi Jacobson, who will also serve as co-creator.

Described as a “reinterpretation” of the Penny Marshall film, the Amazon version will widen the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

Jacobson will co-create the series with Will Graham. Along with the “Broad City” alum, the series will star Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado, with recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life.” said Graham and Jacobson. “It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

“A League of Their Own” is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson, Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo, and co-executive producer Elizabeth Koe. Jamie Babbit served as executive producer for and directed the pilot. Based on the film from Sony’s Columbia Pictures.

The original 1992 film starred Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks. It was a fictionalized account of the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed during World War II.