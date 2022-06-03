Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for Maya Rudolph’s new workplace comedy series “Loot,” which the Emmy winner stars in and executive produces. The actress portrays Molly, a glamorous billionaire whose life has taken a turn toward the disastrous after being cheated on, alongside a star-studded cast featuring Adam Scott, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Joel Kim Booster and Ron Funches.

From creators, writers and executive producers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard (who worked together on “Forever” and “Parks and Recreation”), the highly anticipated show centers on Molly’s uber-wealthy exploits with her husband (Scott). But jet-setting to red carpet premieres and journeying on a lux speedboat (to an even more lux gigayacht) means nothing after she uncovers his infidelity with a younger woman.

With her life in shambles — and splattered on tabloids’ front pages — she’s hit rock bottom, only to discover that she has a charity foundation run by the strait-laced Sofia (Golden Globe winner Rodriguez), who distrusts Molly’s wealth and begs her to stop generating negative press. Determined to remake her image and with something to prove, she — along with Sofia and her team, comprising her dedicated assistant Nicholas (“Fire Island’s” Booster), mellow accountant Arthur (“Gaslit’s” Faxon) and pop culture enthusiast cousin Howard (Funches) — begins a self-transformation. According to the show’s description, “Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.”

The 10-episode comedy will debut June 24 with three episodes, followed by weekly releases every Friday. Along with Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens executive produce through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is producing “Loot” for Apple.

The project also marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following his acclaimed anthology series exploring the lives of immigrants, “Little America.”