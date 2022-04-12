‘Loot': Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Revealed for Maya Rudolph Apple Sitcom

“Loot,” the Maya Rudolph workplace comedy from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, will debut globally on Friday, June 24, Apple announced on Tuesday. Rudolph stars and executive produces.

Apple also released first-look photos of the series, which co-stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez of “Pose,” Ron Funches (“Undateable”), Nat Faxon (“Married”), and Joel Kim Booster (“Sunnyside”).

In “Loot,” Rudolph plays billionaire Molly Novak, whose ultra-rich lifestyle spirals out of control when her husband of 20 years betrays her. She hits rock bottom and becomes tabloid fodder, as she gets the surprising news that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez). Sofia pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With help from Sofia, as well as her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster), mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and Sofia’s optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches), Molly realizes giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

The first three installments of the 10-episode series will debut globally on June 24, followed by a new episode every Friday.

Nat Faxon and Maya Rudolph in “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Joel Kim Booster, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph

Joel Kim Booster and Maya Rudolph in “Loot” (Apple TV+)

“Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph co-executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens through their Animal Pictures. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang following the anthology series, “Little America,” which debuted in 2020.