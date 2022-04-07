Tom Hiddleston to Star in Apple Limited Series ‘The White Darkness’

Tom Hiddleston will star in and executive produce new Apple Original limited series “The White Darkness,” Apple TV+ announced on Thursday.

The series from Apple Studios and UCP is based on the nonfiction book by David Grann about British explorer Henry Worsley. Martin Scorsese is currently filming his feature film adaptation of Grann’s “The Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Hiddleston will star as Worsley, “a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot,” per the announcement.

“Pachinko” creator Soo Hugh is developing the series and will serve as co-showrunner with Mark Heyman, whose previous credits include the feature “Black Swan” and the Paramount+ series “Strange Angel.” Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces through Blue Marble Pictures. This is the second partnership for Hugh, Blue Marble Pictures and Apple TV+ following “Pachinko,” which Hugh wrote, produced, and showran, and Kang executive produced.

It also marks the second partnership for Apple TV+ and Hiddleston after the period drama “The Essex Serpent,” which costars Claire Danes and debuts on Apple TV+ on May 13.

Per Apple TV+, “The White Darkness is “a spellbinding story of courage, love, family and the extremes of human capacity.”

Hiddleston is repped by Hamilton Hodell, WME & JSSK. Hugh is repped by WME and Jeffrey Frankel at Mckuin Frankel. Heyman is repped by UTA, and Grann is repped by CAA in conjunction with The Robbins Office.