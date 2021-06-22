‘Solar Opposites’ Gets Early Season 4 Renewal at Hulu (Exclusive)

The Solar Opposites are going to Season 4!

Hulu has renewed its Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan-created adult animated sci-fi series “Solar Opposites” for a fourth season well ahead of its third season launch, which is set for 2022, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Season 4 will consist of 12 episodes, the same order size that Hulu placed for a third season of “Solar Opposites” in June 2020. The show’s first two seasons — which were part of the same initial series order and launched in May 2020 and March 2021, respectively — were eight episodes apiece.

Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will all reprise their “Solar Opposites” starring voice roles for Season 4 of the show, which does not yet have a premiere window.

Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (voiced by Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Per Hulu, the first season of “Solar Opposites” was the streaming service’s most-watched original comedy premiere of 2020. The second season of “Solar Opposites” was watched for 196 million minutes during its premiere week, according to Nielsen, landing it Hulu’s first appearance on Nielsen’s weekly list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals.

“Solar Opposites” is a key title in Hulu’s growing slate of adult animated originals, along with “Crossing Swords,” “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K,” and the upcoming series “Marvel’s Hit Monkey” and “Koala Man.”

Roiland (“Rick and Morty”) and McMahan are co-creators and executive producers on “Solar Opposites,” alongside Josh Bycel. The series is co-showrun by McMahan and Bycel.

“Solar Opposites” is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu.