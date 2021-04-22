Hulu made its first appearance on Nielsen’s weekly list of the top 10 most-watched streaming originals with the Season 2 premiere of “Solar Opposites.”

In total, the animated comedy from “Rick & Morty” duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan was watched for 196 million minutes the week of March 22. No other original series from the Disney-owned streamer has cracked the top 10 since Nielsen started putting out its weekly rankings last August.

For the second week in a row, Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” topped the list, pulling in 628 million minutes in the week of its second episode. Disney+’s last Marvel series, “WandaVision” debuted with two episodes in January, drawing 434 million minutes in its first week.

Netflix dominated the rest of the list, with the supernatural Arthur Conan Doyle series “The Irregulars” coming in at second place with 424 million minutes, more than 200 million minutes fewer than “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Other Netflix titles on the list include “Ginny & Georgia,” the Spanish-language “Who Killed Sara” and “The Crown.”

On the movie side, Eric Andre’s “Bad Trip” topped the list with 308 million minutes, followed by “Yes Day,” “Deadly Illusions” and “Operation Varsity Blues,” all from Netflix. “Moana” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” from Disney+ and “Coming 2 America” at Amazon also made ths list.