Netflix released first look images for Volume II of Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which premieres July 1.

Each main storyline gets its own snapshot in the preview to an explosive second half of post-COVID “Stranger Things,” from the California crew — Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Argyle (Eduardo Franco), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Will (Noah Schnapp) — to those in Russia — Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Murray (Brett Gelman) and Dmitri Antonov aka Enzo (Tom Wlaschiha). Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) sit together in a very dark room with only two eerie blue lanterns casting light.

Netflix

Another photo shows the fierce foursome reunited along with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas, Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Max surrounding a table looking at some sort of journal or book.

To get up to speed from the episodes released at the end of May, the California kids just visited Suzie Bingham (Gabriella Pizzolo), Dustin’s girlfriend, in Utah to track down The Nina Project, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is undergoing experiments under the watchful eyes of Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Sam Owens (Paul Reisier) to get her powers back.

One photo shows Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in some sort of vehicle (Eddie’s van maybe?) without Nancy, which can be explained by where Volume I left off with her life literally hanging in the balance in between the Upside Down and regular Hawkins.

Netflix

Steve, followed by Nancy, Robin and Eddie previously ventured into the Upside Down through an underwater gate in Lovers’ Lake, and Dustin figured out how to get them back to the regular dimension, but right as it became Nancy’s turn to climb the rope between worlds, Vecna got ahold of her.

Joyce and Murray rescued Hopper and Enzo, the only two survivors of the Russian demogorgon, by infiltrating the prison where they were being kept. Max had her own encounter with Season 4’s villain, and she survived, but she is under constant surveillance in case he tries to take her again.

This set of first look photos doesn’t offer any glimpse at the big bads — namely Vecna, but also the various demo-creatures and of course the Mind Flayer, whose ghostly dust/dirt can be seen swirling around in a tank somewhere that Hopper finds in the teaser trailer for Volume II.

The second volume consists of two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. The finale is nearly two and a half hours long alone.

See the rest of the new images below:

Netflix

Netflix