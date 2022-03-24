‘Grown-Ish’ Sheds 6 Original Cast Members Ahead of Season 5

Following a graduation-themed finale for Season 4 of “Grown-Ish,” Freeform announced Thursday night that 6 original series regulars are exiting the “Black-Ish” spinoff.

Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey, Emily Arlook, Luka Sabbat, and Jordan Buhat will not be back as regulars when “Grown-Ish” returns for Season 5.

Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson, and Diggy Simmons are sticking around however. And they’ll be joined by Marcus Scribner, who as announced earlier this month will be making the jump over from “Black-Ish” as Zoey’s younger brother Andre.

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return,” showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly said in a statement provided to TVLine. “For Season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior.”

Further Season 5 casting will be announced at a later time.

“Grown-Ish” Season 5 will be executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok. Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners. The series is produced by ABC Signature.