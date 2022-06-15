Just when you thought “A” was finally gone…the anonymous assailant is terrorizing a new group of girls.

HBO Max dropped a teaser for “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on Wednesday, and it looks like moving the franchise to a streamer has made it even more creepy. The teaser begins with someone opening a jewelry box, as a music box version of the “Pretty Little Liars” theme begins to play.

Gloved hands (presumably belonging to “A”) pin a police report and a few photos to a cork board. The the music quickly becomes distorted, and a demonic voice whispers the familiar words: “Got a secret, can you keep it?”

As the music descends into madness, the gloved hands slice a portrait of Bailee Madison in half and shred a missing persons report for another girl named Minnie “Mouse” Honrada. The trailer ends on another ominous lyric from the theme song: “Cause two can keep a secret if one of them is dead.”

You can watch the full teaser above.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is set a few miles from Rosewood in a town called Millwood. Here’s a logline for the series:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

In addition to Madison, the series stars Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars. Additional cast includes Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono.

The series is executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Marlene King (who developed the original “Pretty Little Liars”), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” begins streaming on HBO Max on July 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18.