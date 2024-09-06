Anna Delvey Calls on ‘The View’ to Issue a Correction After They Complained About Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Casting

“You should at least get your facts straight,” the subject of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” says on social media

ABC

Anna Delvey won’t take “The View” hosts’ comments about her competing on “Dancing With the Stars” without calling them out. Delvey — who served prison time for defrauding people out of huge sums of money and overstaying her visa, a story documented in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” starring Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky — was announced to be one of the contestants on Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Delvey called out “The View” hosts’ strongly worded reaction to the news via social media.

“While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight,” Delvey said on X. “I served my time and paid everyone back in full 3+ years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction.”

The hosts had plenty to say about Delvey’s casting, with none of them being particularly cool with the choice. Sunny Hostin asked what she got for the crimes she committed.

Read Next
'The View' Hosts Call Out ABC for Picking Anna Delvey for 'Dancing With the Stars': 'What the Hell, Man?'

“So she committed another crime, and what is the, I don’t know, consequence of it?” Hostin asked. “A bejeweled ankle monitor. A federal bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on the television show.”

Whoopi Goldberg asked the table why Delvey seemed to be getting a pass from her past behavior for the show. Joy Behar had a pretty simple answer: she’s a pretty young woman.

“Well, that’s a little bit of a piss-off,” Whoopi shot back. “And, you know, I like pretty people too. But I’ve got to say, I’m listening to people b–ch about what’s going on at the border, and I listen to people b–ch about all these people who shouldn’t be — well, what the hell, man?!”

She added that Delvey’s selection “is a [does the ASL sign for ‘f–k you’] in the face of a lot of people who’ve been trying to make their way back.”

inventing-anna-episode-9-julia-garner
Read Next
‘Inventing Anna’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Anna Delvey?

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.