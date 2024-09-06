Anna Delvey Calls on ‘The View’ to Issue a Correction After They Complained About Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Casting

Anna Delvey won’t take “The View” hosts’ comments about her competing on “Dancing With the Stars” without calling them out. Delvey — who served prison time for defrauding people out of huge sums of money and overstaying her visa, a story documented in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” starring Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky — was announced to be one of the contestants on Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Delvey called out “The View” hosts’ strongly worded reaction to the news via social media.

“While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight,” Delvey said on X. “I served my time and paid everyone back in full 3+ years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction.”

The hosts had plenty to say about Delvey’s casting, with none of them being particularly cool with the choice. Sunny Hostin asked what she got for the crimes she committed.

“So she committed another crime, and what is the, I don’t know, consequence of it?” Hostin asked. “A bejeweled ankle monitor. A federal bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on the television show.”

Whoopi Goldberg asked the table why Delvey seemed to be getting a pass from her past behavior for the show. Joy Behar had a pretty simple answer: she’s a pretty young woman.

“Well, that’s a little bit of a piss-off,” Whoopi shot back. “And, you know, I like pretty people too. But I’ve got to say, I’m listening to people b–ch about what’s going on at the border, and I listen to people b–ch about all these people who shouldn’t be — well, what the hell, man?!”

She added that Delvey’s selection “is a [does the ASL sign for ‘f–k you’] in the face of a lot of people who’ve been trying to make their way back.”