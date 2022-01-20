‘Iron Chef’ Reboot Ordered at Netflix

Netflix is bringing back “Iron Chef.” The streaming service is ordering up a reboot of the cooking competition series titled “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

The series, which began in Japan, has been adapted in multiple formats in the U.S. and aired on Food Network, which featured Bobby Flay, Mario Batali and Wolfgang Puck.

The series is based on Fuji Television Network’s format. It will debut with eight episodes later this year.

Here is the logline from Netflix:

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever “Iron Legend.”

Keller Productions will produce the series with 3 Ball Productions. Eytan Keller will serve as director and executive producer. Daniel Calin will be showrunner.

Deadline first reported the news on Thursday.