Masterpiece on PBS dropped the trailer for “Sanditon” Season 2 on Thursday as part of the network’s panel at the Television Critics Association Winter tour, and it showed a look at what’s next for its cast of characters, including Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams).

The new season sees Charlotte returns to Sanditon and the companionship of her friend, Georgiana Lambe. Although we’ll see Charlotte exploring her life without Sidney (Theo James), who ended Season 1 shockingly betrothed to someone else, there will be two new men entering her life, even if she is not ready to find love again.

Watch the new trailer above.

“Sanditon” Season 2 premieres Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c on Masterpiece on PBS.