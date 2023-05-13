The last couple of seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” it sure seemed as if Alex Borstein’s character Susie Myerson was not just being placed front and center, but also given a career and a life outside of Midge Maisel. The big question is: why? Could Midge’s tough-as-nails manager be getting a spin-off?

“Whatever [‘Mrs. Maisel’ creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino wants to do — and if I am invited to the party — I am there. I’m there early, and I will be the last guest to leave,” Borstein told TheWrap enthusiastically.

“I really, I just feel very safe and I really trust her,” the three-time Emmy winner (two for “Maisel”) continued. “She creates these universes that consistently expand, and I don’t know how she does it. You cannot get bored because it’s constantly expanding and changing and like the universe, there’s enough dark matter to keep you surprised and wondering and explore. If Amy Sherman-Palladino were to say, ‘let’s explore Susie more,’ I would absolutely trust her that there’s something worth telling.”

And judging by recent episodes that had Susie juggling other clients – and the mob – as well as a ne’er-do-well sister and the hint of her sexuality, it looks as if there is lot about Susie “worth telling.”

“There might be,” Borstein said. “I always thought it would be fun to have a little animated version of Susie. I thought that would be hilarious. Like a short. Even if they were, like, short pieces of Susie letting someone have it, just kind of like the rant of the week. That would be so much fun.”

And Susie tirades are not only nothing new for Borstein, she said that when doing personal appearances, a Susie rant is a frequent request.

“I do cameos for charity, and I donate it all to a charity that I do called Mission Ukrainian Moms,” she said. “But it’s really what people want nine times out of 10 when they request a Cameo — they want Susie to roast somebody or berate someone. And so it’s very funny, people really like being abused by Susie. It’s an odd little niche that I’ve been able to fill.”