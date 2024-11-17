Is ‘Yellowstone’ New Tonight? Here’s When Season 5, Episode 10 Airs

“Yellowstone” is back. The beloved Western series finally kicked off the second half of Season 5 this month, revealing to viewers how, exactly, Kevin Costner would exit the show while setting up what could very well be the end of the series.

The series previously kicked off Season 5 way back in 2022, with the “Yellowstone” Season 5A finale airing in January 2023. Last week, the series began what’s referred to as Season 5B and fans may be wondering if “Yellowstone” is new tonight.

Yes, there is a new episode of “Yellowstone” airing this Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network. This is Episode 10 of Season 5.

But when will the new episode be streaming? That won’t be for some time. The final episodes of “Yellowstone” are airing only on TV, on Paramount Network, and will eventually be streaming on Peacock. But if you want to watch live, you’ll need a cable subscription.

Going into the second half of season 5, there is a grab for power in the Dutton household, between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), with Kayce (Luke Grimes) also in the mix. Rip (Cole Hauser) was headed with the herd to the 6666 ranch in Texas. And tensions were otherwise running very high. Everything is ready to explode.

The first episode of this second half dispatched with Costner’s John Dutton in surprising fashion, and now the rest of the episodes will see the fallout from that fateful conclusion for his character.

The other question hanging in the balance is, is this the last of “Yellowstone?” Paramount previously said Season 5B would conclude the series as various other spinoffs continue, but everyone’s playing coy. There’s only one way to find out.