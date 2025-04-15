“It Ends With Us” crew member Talia Spencer opened up about her experience working on the film and shared what she believes went down between its stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on set, in the midst of the two’s ongoing legal battle.

“I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power,” Spencer, who referred to Baldoni as one of the few directors she has worked with who has been “kind and respectful,” said on a newly-released episode of “60 Minutes Australia.”

When asked if she felt Lively “wrestled control of the film,” Spencer, who is titled as a storyboard artist, said, “I think she tried to, yes.”

“I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin’s original vision for the film,” Spencer said, mentioning that Baldoni cared “a lot about the vision of what we were trying to do here and [he was] not in it for fame.”

Back in December 2024, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni claiming the filmmaker caused her “severe emotional distress.” In the latest development in the case, Lively filed a motion in March to have the filmmaker’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against her dropped, claiming Baldoni’s suit is just his way getting back at her for legally accusing him of sexual harassment. Her argument is that the “vengeful” lawsuit breaks a 2023 California law from Gov. Gavin Newsom that protects victims who speak out against their accusers. Newsom signed the new law in the wake of #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood.

Spencer went on to say that she thinks it is a shame to see the film be pushed to the wayside as the two battle it out.

It’s ‘definitely a little sad,” Spencer said. “It’d be nice if everybody could put their swords down and acknowledge their part in it and get along. But we don’t really live in that world, right? It’s a little too late for that, so I hope that the truth comes out. I hope that the innocent parties are proven as innocent and we move on.”

On Jan. 27, Judge Lewis J. Liman set the pair’s trial date for March 9, 2026.

You can watch the “60 Minutes Australia” episode in the video above.