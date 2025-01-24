Justin Baldoni Dismisses Blake Lively’s Gag Order as ‘Tactical Gamesmanship’

Justin Baldoni is clapping back in opposition days after Blake Lively and her legal team sought to place a gag order against his lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

The actor/director’s counsel released a letter Thursday defending their decisions to share information with the public – including, most recently, some BTS footage from “It Ends With Us” – following Lively’s initial accusations in the New York Times. The letter states that since the “media feeding frenzy” was initiated by Lively, it only makes sense for Baldoni to defend himself in the same space.

“Having publicly made ruinous allegations that the Wayfarer Parties can prove are false, the Lively Parties now invoke attorney disciplinary rules as an intimidation tactic,” the letter reads. “The Lively Parties’ desire to force the Wayfarer Parties to defend themselves privately against allegations made publicly is not a proper basis for a gag order. It is tactical gamesmanship, and it is outrageous.”

The latest volley in the legal dust-up between the “It Ends With Us” co-stars comes just days after Lively’s team released a letter stating Baldoni’s lawyer violated New York Rules of Professional Conduct by placing the dispute more directly in the public eye following the release of footage from the film. It seeks to put an end to “their harassing and retaliatory media and online campaign.”

“Federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct,” the letter from Lively’s lawyers on Tuesday read.

The footage in question documents one romantic, dialogue-free dance scene at a sports bar, wherein the two actors can be seen laughing and improvising small talk for various takes surrounded by extras.

“This matter is in active litigation in federal court,” a statement from Lively’s legal team said. “Releasing this video to the media, rather than presenting it as evidence in court, is another example of an unethical attempt to manipulate the public.”