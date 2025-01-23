Blake Lively Seeks Justin Baldoni Gag Order to Halt ‘Retaliatory’ Public Campaign Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Fallout

Blake Lively and her lawyers are trying to put an end to Justin Baldoni’s run through the headlines.

Since Lively accused Baldoni of improvising without an intimacy coordinator “physical intimacy that had not been rehearsed, choreographed or discussed with [her]” and of coercing her into an unplanned nude scene back in late December, the two “It Ends With Us” stars have traded blows in the legal dust up. Lively’s lawyers hit a breaking point Tuesday when Baldoni released behind-the-scenes footage of the actors filming one of the scenes cited in the original complaint.

The letter argues that Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman violated the New York Rules of Professional Conduct by placing the dispute more directly in the public eye. It seeks to put an end to “their harassing and retaliatory media and online campaign.”

“Federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct,” the letter from Lively’s lawyers reads.

While the released letter isn’t seeking a blanket gag order on Baldoni and Freedman, they are trying to enforce rulings that state certain public statements that have a likelihood to prejudice a jury. They also are looking to prohibit the release of discovery materials in the case – which would have covered something like the BTS footage.

The released 10-minute clip is just the latest evidence Freedman has released to the press – along with interviews of his own – to refute the allegations levied at Baldoni. The footage, which all takes place during one romantic, dialogue-less dance scene, shows the two actors laughing and improvising small talk for various takes.

Lively’s legal team was quick to release a statement after the footage became public Tuesday, saying it was a “manufactured media stunt” that “corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint.”

“This matter is in active litigation in federal court,” the statement continued. “Releasing this video to the media, rather than presenting it as evidence in court, is another example of an unethical attempt to manipulate the public.”

The release had the intended effect. Hosts like Megyn Kelly picked up the topic and broke it down on her eponymous show Wednesday. Kelly said it makes her believe Lively’s story less.

“I’m just saying this person is not an honest broker. I believe her less than ever. I actually disbelieve her fully now, and they should not be gagged,” Kelly said at the time. “I will happily participate in releasing any further leaks that they have, because the truth should be out there. What does she have to fear if she’s telling the truth?”