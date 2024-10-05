Here Are all the Songs in ‘It’s What’s Inside’

“It’s What’s Inside” might have you wondering exactly which character the actors are playing at any given moment, but it’s just as likely to have you wondering, “Hey, what’s that song?”

The new body-swap thriller from writer/director/editor Greg Jardin reunites a group of college friends after many years and unleashes a body-swapping technology on them, revealing long-suppressed drama and pent-up secrets — all while they’re switching from body to body.

In addition to the score from Andrew Hewitt, the “It’s What’s Inside” soundtrack is full of classical and retro needle drops, including songs by The Orions, The Walker Brothers and several orchestras. Check out all the songs in “It’s What’s Inside” below.

“It’s What’s Inside” Soundtrack

“Copellia: Act 1: Valse” by Slovak Radio Orchestra

“L’Italiana in Algeri: Sinfonia” by Prague Sinfonia and Christian Benda

“Guilty One” by Jim Stratton

“Down in the Country” by Tee Fletcher

“Veglia Funebre & Macabro Ricordo” by Bruno Nicolai

“What’s a Matter Baby (Is It Hurtin You)” by Timi Yuro

“Theme From ‘The Appartment’” by Ferrante & Teicher

“Grits and Gravy” by Gregory Reeves

“I’ll Be True” by The Orions

“In My Room” by The Walker Brothers

“No Other Love” by Jo Stafford, Paul Weston & His Orchestra, and George Greely

“Bellini: Ah. Non Credea Mirarti [La Sonnambula / Act 2]” by Cecilia Bartoni

“Don’t Know You” by Della Reese with Glenn Osser and His Orchestra

“Ufficio Vuoto” by Bruno Nicolai

“C’est Les Vcances” by Sacha Distel

“Okosa-Bushi” by Chiemi Eri

“Canadian Sunset” by Eddie Heywood With Hugo Winterhalter and His Orchestra

“Shangri-La” by Robert Maxwell & His Orchestra

“Forget Him” by Bobby Rydell

“Harbor Lights” by The Platters

“Servizio Fotografico” by Bruno Nicolai

“It’s What’s Inside” is now streaming on Netflix.