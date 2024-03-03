Jaclyn Jose, ‘Ma Rosa’ Actress, Dies at 59

Jaclyn Jose, the award-winning Filipino actress who starred in 2016’s “Ma’ Rosa,” has died. She was 59.

Jose’s death was confirmed by PPL Entertainment on Instagram. “It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose (real name Mary Jane Guck). More details will be shared as soon as they are available,” the agency said.

“The Guck and Eigenmann families are requesting for everyone to please pray for the eternal repose of Miss Jaclyn Jose and for them to be allowed the respect and privacy to mourn her passing, and navigate these difficult times,” it continued.

Jose made her debut in 1984’s “Chicas” and “Private Show.” She soon began racking up nominations and awards, including her first FAMA Awards nomination, her first Gawad Urian nomination, and her first Gawad Urian win for “Takaw Turso.”

In 2016 she traveled to the Cannes Film Festival for “Ma’ Rosa.” She explained at the time that she chose to attend the festival for her daughter, Andi Eigenmann. Jose won the festival’s award for Best Actress for her role in the film.

Jose was born on October 21, 1964, in Angeles City, Pampanga.