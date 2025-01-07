Jake Tapper Calls Out Republican ‘Alternate Reality’ of Jan. 6 as a Peaceful Protest | Video

On Monday, as Congress certified the results of the 2024 election, confirming that Donald Trump had won, Jake Tapper called out the attempts by the GOP to whitewash the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol four years ago — a tactic the CNN anchor actually predicted on the air at the time.

The footage from 2021 shows mob violence, including breaking windows and a Capitol Police offer screaming in pain, as well as Tapper’s prophetic words: “I want people out there to remember how they feel right now as they watch these images live, because there is going to be an attempt by the people who were part of this effort, President Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Hawley, etc. There is going to be an attempt to whitewash what’s going on right now.”

Tapper also reminded viewers “in the immediate aftermath of the attack, Republican leaders, including Kevin McCarthy, condemned it. McCarthy took to the floor of the House to say that Trump bears responsibility. But now, of course, Mr. Trump, the President-elect, calls January 6 ‘a day of love.’”

Some in Congress still rewriting January 6 history

The anchor went on to read aloud a social media post from Republican Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia, which he referred to as “alternate histories, alternate realities… about what happened that day.”

Collins, who shared a comparatively peaceful photo from 2021 to X, claimed that the assault on the Capitol and the attempt to stop the 2020 election from being certified was merely “1000s of peaceful grandmothers gathered in Washington, D.C. to take a self-guided, albeit unauthorized tour of the U.S. Capitol building.” He explained the photo that showed one man filming or taking photos inside the building, with “some individuals entered the Capitol, took photos and explored the building before leaving.”

“That is not an accurate description of what happened here, at least here on planet Earth,” said Tapper. He noted that while there were some peaceful protestors among the Trump supporters that day, that doesn’t excuse that assaults on law enforcement officers.

“That is the reality of January 6, 2021. More than 600 people have been charged with assaulting or obstructing police in that effort to undermine the free and fair election of 2020,” Tapper continued. He added that Trump has promised to grant presidential pardons to Capitol Rioters in “the first hour” of his second term.