James Cameron to Bring ‘World-Class’ 3D Experiences to Meta’s Quest VR Headsets

Meta on Thursday said it has signed a multi-year deal with James Cameron’s Lightstorm Vision to bring “world-class 3D entertainment experiences” to its Quest VR headsets.

Cameron, in a statement on the pact, said he was impressed with Meta’s virtual and mixed reality technology during a recent meeting with the company.

“I was amazed by its transformational potential and power, and what it means for content creators globally,” Cameron said. “I’m convinced we’re at a true, historic inflection point. Navigating that future with Meta will ensure ALL of us have the tools to create, experience, and enjoy new and mind-blowing forms of media.”

As part of the deal, Meta Quest will become the exclusive mixed reality hardware platform for Lightstorm Vision, Cameron’s 3D-focused venture. Cameron and his company will also focus on bringing a variety of VR and MR experiences to the platform, “spanning live sports and concerts, feature films, and TV series featuring big-name IP.”

Meta, in its blog post announcing the deal, said Lightstorm Vision’s technology will help Quest offer “high-quality stereoscopic content” via the “use of advanced tooling, including employing AI.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and it’s unclear when the first project from the Cameron-Meta partnership will be available.

The new deal comes just a few months after Cameron joined the board of Stability AI, an AI company that allows users to create images, as well as audio and visual content, via text and image prompts. The “Terminator” director said AI was the “next wave” of storytelling when he joined the board in September.