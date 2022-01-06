James Corden is the latest TV host, after “Today” host Hoda Kotb and “Late Night” host Seth Meyers, to test positive for COVID.

The “Late Late Show” emcee announced the news on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, and that the CBS series would be “off the air for the next few days.” A source said CBS had already slotted in a schedule of reruns and and expected Corden back on Jan. 18.

It’s hard to think of a TV show, movie, or awards show or film festival that hasn’t been affected by the Omicron surge so far this year. The Grammys have been indefinitely postponed, while Sunday night’s stripped-down, celebrity-free Golden Globes ceremony will no longer televised as originally announced.

“I just tested positive for COVID 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” Corden wrote in his post, which appears to have comments turned off.

On Thursday morning, Kotb’s breakthrough case was announced on the NBC morning show, just three days after Meyers self-reported his own positive via Twitter, while “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon revealed he and his daughters had contracted COVID over the holidays. “Today” co-hosts Al Roker shared on Fallon’s post that he and his family also had COVID over the holiday break.

All four TV personalities reported they were fully vaccinated and had received their booster shots.