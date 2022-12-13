James Corden Guesses Elon Musk Is ‘Pretty Upset’ About Getting Booed: ‘This Isn’t the Free Speech I Wanted to Protect!’ (Video) 

“Late Late Show” host James Corden mocked Elon Musk on Monday after the billionaire Twitter owner was booed during a Dave Chappelle comedy show in San Francisco on Sunday.

“You know where he went wrong? He didn’t have his props,” Corden joked before showing a picture of Musk carrying a sink into the tech giant’s headquarters in October. (The joke was: “Let that sink in!”)

“He’s funnier with his props,” Corden mocked.

The host also noted that Musk seemed “pretty upset” about being booed by a basketball stadium full of Chappelle fans, joking, “He was like, ‘No, this isn’t the free speech I wanted to protect!'”

Corden added that it was “bold” for Musk to come out onstage before Chappelle’s show began.

“You know what I think happened? I reckon he came off stage, I reckon Elon Musk came off stage and his team or his assistants were there, and they were like, ‘No, no, no no, they weren’t saying boo, they were saying Twitter Blueeeeee,'” Corden quipped.

Musk recently relaunched the social media platform’s Twitter Blue verification feature, which will cost $8 per month for web users and $11 per month for Apple users.

“Or if you’re a completely sane person, it will cost you $0 a month,” Corden said.

In addition, Musk has said that he plans to increase the character limit on tweets from 280 to 4000.

“It’s too many,” Corden argued. “We’re talking about a tweet, not the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Corden also asked what Musk can actually do to improve Twitter, to which comedian and “Late Late Show” musician Reggie Watts replied, “I would just say sell it back to somebody who actually knows what they’re doing and get the hell out of the public spotlight.”

Watch Corden’s full news segment in the video above.