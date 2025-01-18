Arctic Monkeys Producer James Ford Shares Leukemia Diagnosis: ‘I’m Confident, Upbeat and Ready to Fight’

James Ford, acclaimed producer for the English indie rock band Arctic Monkeys as well as a member of the electronic music duo Simian Mobile Disco, has been diagnosed with leukemia.

In a message posted Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo of a doctor holding a syringe connected to an IV, Ford revealed he got the news only after “a scary few weeks” that began when he fell ill over Christmas.

“They didn’t know what was wrong with me, but finally I got a diagnosis,” Ford wrote. “It’s a huge shock and while it’s very clear in my mind how serious this is, it is curable, and as of today I’m starting pretty aggressive chemo to treat it.”

“I’m very aware that it’s gonna be a bumpy road ahead but I’m confident, upbeat, and ready to fight and I hope to be out the other side of the initial treatment in 6-8 months time,” Ford went on to add. “Needless to say, I’ve had to clear my work diary which has meant putting on hold a lot of very exciting musical projects I was eager to get stuck into. Whilst this is a massive shame, I know they will go on to deliver great records with whoever takes the reins, and I wish them all the best. I am really looking forward to getting back into the studio in my own time so that I can once again work on the music that is dear to me.”

The producer went on to thank his family and friends as well as the National Health Service staff who have been taking care of him.

Among his achievements, Klaxons’ 2007 Ford-produced record “Myths Of The Near Future,” and Arctic Monkeys’ Ford-produced debut album “Favourite Worst Nightmare” (2008) both won Mercury Prizes.

In addition to his work with Simian Mobile Disco — formed with longtime collaborator Jas Shaw — the 46-year-old multi-instrumentalist has also produced music for Blur, Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, Gorillaz, and Jessie Ware among many others.