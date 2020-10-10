James Murdoch Admits He Won’t Watch ‘Succession’

James Murdoch, the youngest son of media mogul and chairman of Fox Corporation Rupert Murdoch, has not seen “Succession,” the HBO drama about a family who owns a media conglomerate and the children vying to succeed their aging father as its head — a family dynamic that hits pretty close to home.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd, Murdoch admitted that he does not watch the Emmy-winning show. Dowd surmised that maybe he has made that choice “so he doesn’t have to answer pesky questions about the portrayal of sons who veer between feeling entitled and feeling unworthy because they fear everything they get is only because of their name.”

“I think the reality, my reality anyway, is that I’ve never felt that comfortable drawing any parallels because I don’t feel as if I live solely in a needy orbit of approval or whatever from the charismatic mega-fauna. Not at all,” he explained. “I’m entirely my own person.”

He added, “I feel like every few years I set out on something new and it’s not this drama that other people try to make about it. But I don’t know anything about the show.”

In 2018, “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong swore the show’s characters were not based on the 21st Century Fox/News Corp. first family. Armstrong, however, wrote the famously un-produced “Murdoch” screenplay, which has appeared on Hollywood’s Black List.

“This is a fictional family,” he told reporters at the time, saying the moguls were only used “deeply in background.”

Murdoch resigned from the board of his family’s News Corp this past summer, saying in a statement he was leaving “due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”