James Stewart Biopic ‘A Truly Wonderful Life’ in Development

“It’s a Wonderful Life” actor James Stewart is getting the biopic treatment, courtesy of Burns & Co. Productions. The feature, tentatively titled “A Truly Wonderful Life,” will focus on his war career when he was in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Aaron Burns, director and producer at Burns & Co., is developing the film, alongside Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, who will be an executive producer.

“I am so honored Kelly and her family are trusting us with their father’s legacy,” Burns told TheWrap. “We are excited to take moviegoers on a journey to discover the real Jimmy, and how his father’s prayers and his collaboration with Frank Capra guided him through his darkest hours. Jimmy came to truly embody the characters he played—as husband, father, and citizen.”

“Our family is thrilled that Aaron and his team approached us about bringing Dad’s story to life on the big screen,” Stewart-Harcourt said. “Everyone loved him as George Bailey. Now they can learn how that movie intertwined with other parts of his life in so many important ways.”

Burns recently directed the feature “Birthright Outlaw,” starring Lucas Black, for Sony’s Affirm Originals. Sam Juergens and Justin Strawhand will be co-producers alongside Burns for “A Truly Wonderful Life.”

It’s unclear how far into Stewart’s career the film will go, though considering the title is based on his appearance in the 1946 Frank Capra-directed feature “It’s a Wonderful Life” it stands to reason that movie could be heavily featured. It’s not stated who will direct or who will star as Stewart.

Stewart worked in over 100 features throughout his career, several of which have become enduring classics including “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “Harvey” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.”

Biopics remain a highly popular genre, with several in active development right now. Just announced on Tuesday, actor Miles Teller was announced to appear in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic as Jackson’s attorney John Branca.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.