Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Gets Spring 2024 Release Date

Focus Features will release the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” in the U.S. on May 10, 2024, the studio announced on Tuesday.

“Back to Black” is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson from a script written by Matt Greenhalgh, following their successful collaboration on “Nowhere Boy” in 2009.

“Back to Black” centers on Winehouse’s early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album of the same name. Told from her perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time.

The film stars Marisa Abela (“Industry”) in the lead role alongside Jack O’Connell (“Ferrari”), Eddie Marsan (“Fair Play”) and Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”).

Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures are producing. Nicky Kentish-Barnes executive produces alongside Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin on behalf of Studio Canal.

The film was made with the full support of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and The Amy Winehouse Estate.

Winehouse is widely considered one of the greatest singers in recent history, selling more than 30 million records worldwide, and today is generating more than 80 million streams per month. Her acclaimed 2006 album “Back To Black” propelled her to global stardom, going on to win a then-record five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the hit single “Rehab.“

Universal Pictures International will handle distribution in the rest of the world. Previously announced, the U.K. and Poland will be the first to see the film on April 12, followed by releases in Germany and the Netherlands on April 18, France on April 24 and New Zealand on April 25.